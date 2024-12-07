Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO Sells $1,055,900.00 in Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $1,055,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,905 shares in the company, valued at $39,058,268.95. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enova International alerts:

On Tuesday, November 26th, David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,054,700.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, David Fisher sold 13,314 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $1,354,566.36.

Enova International Price Performance

Shares of ENVA opened at $105.71 on Friday. Enova International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.47 and a 12 month high of $108.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 15.82 and a quick ratio of 15.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.32. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $689.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.33 million. Enova International had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Enova International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 12th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Enova International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Enova International from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Enova International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Enova International by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 25.1% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.