Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $194.95 and last traded at $194.26, with a volume of 105587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.50.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Enpro Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.46 and a 200 day moving average of $157.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.13). Enpro had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.69%.

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $21,125. This represents a 69.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 129.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enpro during the third quarter worth $565,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 24.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 18,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 3.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 140,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1.9% during the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 212,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

