Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Raised to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Entrada Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Activity at Entrada Therapeutics

NASDAQ TRDA opened at $21.59 on Thursday. Entrada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of -0.18.

In other news, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $54,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,195.52. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $28,693.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,759.72. This represents a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,934 shares of company stock worth $515,582 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRDA. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,711,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,358,000 after purchasing an additional 161,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 46,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 384,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.