Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Get Envestnet alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ENV

Envestnet Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Envestnet

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $63.14 on Friday. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $73.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.91. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $718,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Envestnet by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,057,000 after buying an additional 73,751 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Engaged Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 479.8% in the second quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 692,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,343,000 after acquiring an additional 573,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 455.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 18,917 shares in the last quarter.

About Envestnet

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.