EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 323,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Allstate worth $61,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.5% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in Allstate by 8.9% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Allstate by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 605,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,705,000 after buying an additional 51,882 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 57.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.19.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $203.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.50. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $134.17 and a 12-month high of $209.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

