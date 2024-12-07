EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,614 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $36,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.73 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.89 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.65. The company has a market cap of $132.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.