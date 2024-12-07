EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,193,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,628 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $121,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,646,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,167,000 after purchasing an additional 98,877 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 577,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after buying an additional 166,466 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,729.4% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 369,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after buying an additional 349,659 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,081,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,408,000 after acquiring an additional 254,255 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

