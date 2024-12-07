EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 4,075.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,115 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $26,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $352.70 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $353.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

