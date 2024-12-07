EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,545 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $52,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. LPF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPF Advisors LLC now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,347,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $302.41 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $226.71 and a 1 year high of $302.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.89. The company has a market cap of $453.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

