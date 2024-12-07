EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $79.98 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,100,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,359 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $79,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,708,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,657,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,029 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,264,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,088,000 after acquiring an additional 962,055 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,562,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,899,000 after acquiring an additional 444,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV opened at $36.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $32.98 and a twelve month high of $38.51.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

