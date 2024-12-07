EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 28,645 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250,142 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28,645 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $29,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 45.9% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,041,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $114,722,000 after buying an additional 327,684 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $2,310,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 92,705 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Citigroup lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $126.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.43 and a 52-week high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

