EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$113.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of EQB from C$113.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Securities lowered EQB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$126.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on EQB from C$135.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EQB from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of EQB from C$106.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

TSE:EQB opened at C$102.10 on Friday. EQB has a twelve month low of C$77.96 and a twelve month high of C$113.20. The stock has a market cap of C$3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$107.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$98.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. EQB’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

