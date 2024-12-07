Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of Esquire Financial stock opened at $77.86 on Wednesday. Esquire Financial has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $80.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.43. The company has a market cap of $647.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

In related news, Director Selig Zises sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $614,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,878.77. This trade represents a 11.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Esquire Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial during the second quarter worth $91,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

