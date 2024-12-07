Everus (NYSE:ECG) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Everus in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Everus in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Everus in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Everus Stock Performance

Everus Company Profile

Shares of ECG opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. Everus has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $70.37.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

