Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Increased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 26,252 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $27,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,914,000 after buying an additional 380,399 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,392,000 after acquiring an additional 379,747 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $113.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

