FedEx Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.38 (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.38 per share by the shipping service provider on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th.

FedEx has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.8% per year over the last three years. FedEx has a payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FedEx to earn $22.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

FedEx Trading Up 0.4 %

FDX opened at $280.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $279.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.60. FedEx has a 1-year low of $234.45 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The company has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $317.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. HSBC cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.68.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

