Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER) Plans — Dividend of $0.04

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0366 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:FER opened at $43.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.72. Ferrovial has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $48.29.

Several analysts recently commented on FER shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ferrovial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

