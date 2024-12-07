Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:FLDB)

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, December 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.
Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FLDB opened at $50.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42. Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.66.
About Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF
