Financial Comparison: SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) and Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) and Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

SoundHound AI has a beta of 3.03, meaning that its stock price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprout Social has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.3% of SoundHound AI shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of SoundHound AI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Sprout Social shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoundHound AI -163.58% -55.58% -31.70% Sprout Social -17.24% -40.94% -15.70%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares SoundHound AI and Sprout Social’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SoundHound AI and Sprout Social, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoundHound AI 0 3 4 0 2.57 Sprout Social 1 7 7 0 2.40

SoundHound AI presently has a consensus target price of $7.64, indicating a potential downside of 49.08%. Sprout Social has a consensus target price of $45.46, indicating a potential upside of 40.18%. Given Sprout Social’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sprout Social is more favorable than SoundHound AI.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SoundHound AI and Sprout Social”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoundHound AI $45.87 million 120.99 -$88.94 million ($0.36) -41.69 Sprout Social $333.64 million 5.58 -$66.43 million ($1.20) -27.02

Sprout Social has higher revenue and earnings than SoundHound AI. SoundHound AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprout Social, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sprout Social beats SoundHound AI on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant. The company's products also include CaiNET software that uses machine learning to enhance how domains work together to handle queries; CaiLAN software that arbitrates responses so users get answers from the right domain; Dynamic Interaction a real-time, multimodal customer service interface; Smart Ordering which offers an easy-to-understand voice assistant for restaurants; Employee Assist; automatic speech recognition; natural language understanding; wake words; custom domains; text-to-speech; and embedded voice solutions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc. designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It offers integrated tools, such as social engagement/response; publishing; reporting and analytics; social listening and business intelligence; reputation management; social commerce; employee advocacy; and automation and workflows. In addition, the company provides smart inbox, social customer relationship management, social monitoring and alerts, customer service tools, and automation; and centralized content planning, creation, and publishing, automated scheduling, content performance reporting, suggested content, message approval workflows, publishing permissions and governance, and content and asset libraries. Further, it offers social media; content performance, customer service and team, custom report builder, and reporting API; and market research, brand health, competitive insights, consumer trends, and product feedback; and social commerce, reputation management, employee advocacy, mobile applications, and chat bot creation and management. Additionally, the company offers professional services consisting of consulting and training services. It serves social and community management; public relations; marketing; influencer marketing; customer service and care; commerce, sales and customer acquisition; recruiting and hiring, product development, and business strategy; and small-and-medium-sized businesses, mid-market companies, enterprises, marketing agencies, government, non-profit, and educational institutions. Sprout Social, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

