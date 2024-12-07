First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) vs. OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Head-To-Head Comparison

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. First Merchants pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanFirst Financial pays out 45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Merchants has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. OceanFirst Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.9% of First Merchants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of First Merchants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants $999.49 million 2.53 $223.79 million $3.03 14.21 OceanFirst Financial $384.08 million 3.09 $104.03 million $1.75 11.58

This table compares First Merchants and OceanFirst Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than OceanFirst Financial. OceanFirst Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Merchants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

First Merchants has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Merchants and OceanFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants 16.94% 8.94% 1.08% OceanFirst Financial 15.28% 6.08% 0.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Merchants and OceanFirst Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants 0 2 3 0 2.60 OceanFirst Financial 0 4 2 0 2.33

First Merchants currently has a consensus target price of $42.60, indicating a potential downside of 1.07%. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus target price of $20.42, indicating a potential upside of 0.72%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than First Merchants.

Summary

First Merchants beats OceanFirst Financial on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also provides personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services. The company operates banking locations in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan counties. It also offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers. The company also offers commercial real estate, multi-family, land loans, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, the company offers bankcard, trust and asset management services; and bank owned life insurance products. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

