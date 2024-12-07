First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $38.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $263.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.71.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

