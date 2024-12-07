First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Holdings Raised by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 1.24% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period.

Shares of FICS stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

