First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.35 and traded as high as $30.98. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF shares last traded at $30.78, with a volume of 13,050 shares traded.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $172.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 7,106.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,163,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,214,000 after buying an additional 4,105,927 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 182.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 77,133 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 176.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 64,583 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

