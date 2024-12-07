First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.35 and traded as high as $30.98. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF shares last traded at $30.78, with a volume of 13,050 shares traded.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $172.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.
About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
