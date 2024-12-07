Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.25.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $207.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.27 and a 12 month high of $223.23. The company has a market cap of $117.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,644.31. The trade was a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. This trade represents a 34.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,821 shares of company stock valued at $44,299,745. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

