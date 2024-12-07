Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,835 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $56,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.7% in the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,644.31. This represents a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,821 shares of company stock worth $44,299,745. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fiserv from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stephens raised their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FI

Fiserv Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FI stock opened at $207.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $117.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.76. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.27 and a twelve month high of $223.23.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.