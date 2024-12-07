Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Holdings in Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA:OOSP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA:OOSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.84% of Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF Stock Performance

OOSP stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16.

Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF Company Profile

The Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF (OOSP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to generate quarterly income, with a focus on principal preservation, utilizing a go-anywhere active approach to securitized products. Positions are selected based on fundamental, top-down analysis and bottom-up risk factors.

