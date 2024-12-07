Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.64 and traded as low as $22.44. Formidable ETF shares last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 44 shares trading hands.

Formidable ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Formidable ETF Company Profile

The Formidable ETF (FORH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a multi-strategy approach to providing alternative exposure, include tail hedge. FORH was launched on Apr 28, 2021 and is managed by Formidable.

Featured Stories

