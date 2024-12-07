FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Barclays

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FTAI. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.18.

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $157.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,570.94 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.33. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $177.18.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.45 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 206.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,199.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

