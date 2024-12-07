Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

FULT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

FULT opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.78. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $487.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 511.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,256,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,170 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,307,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,706,000 after buying an additional 890,630 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 272.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 861,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,622,000 after buying an additional 630,152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 710.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 699,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after acquiring an additional 613,272 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fulton Financial by 28.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,542,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,164,000 after acquiring an additional 567,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.