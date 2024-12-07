GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GEV. Raymond James cut shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Hsbc Global Res cut GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.19.

Shares of GEV opened at $346.46 on Wednesday. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $357.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 2.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,978,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,257,000 after purchasing an additional 71,067 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at $204,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

