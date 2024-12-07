Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPRW) Trading Up 20% – What’s Next?

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPRW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Generation Income Properties Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

