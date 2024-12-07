Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of (1%)-flat yr/yr to ~$2.3-2.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion. Genesco also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.800-1.000 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GCO
Genesco Trading Up 9.5 %
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.31. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Genesco will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Genesco
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.