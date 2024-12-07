Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of (1%)-flat yr/yr to ~$2.3-2.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion. Genesco also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.800-1.000 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:GCO traded up $3.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.95. The stock had a trading volume of 362,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.11. Genesco has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.31. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Genesco will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

