GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $205-206 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.42 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.630-0.640 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.56.

GitLab Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $67.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.28. GitLab has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 54.62%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,433 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $75,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,448 shares in the company, valued at $3,825,254.40. The trade was a 1.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 84,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total value of $5,056,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,033 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,356 in the last 90 days. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

