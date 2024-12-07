Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Redburn Partners reduced their price objective on Amgen from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Amgen from $349.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Amgen from $305.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.05.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $272.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $307.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.80 and a 52-week high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.24%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

