Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,497.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,660 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 363,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,221,000 after acquiring an additional 194,290 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,418.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 86,729 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,044,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 47,773 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $140.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.89. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $120.69 and a 12 month high of $144.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.