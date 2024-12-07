Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 6,100.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,402 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 145.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 152,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the second quarter valued at $304,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 930,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,845,000 after buying an additional 99,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 344,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after buying an additional 16,207 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $361.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29.

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

