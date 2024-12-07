Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 23,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS:BALT opened at $31.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $684.26 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.