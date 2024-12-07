Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.70 and traded as high as $12.00. Global X Alternative Income ETF shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 17,174 shares.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th.

About Global X Alternative Income ETF

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

