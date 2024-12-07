GMS (NYSE:GMS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.24), Zacks reports. GMS had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $97.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.02. GMS has a 52 week low of $68.13 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $510,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,834.36. The trade was a 17.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of GMS from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of GMS from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

