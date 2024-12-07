Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPIX. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,937,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,672,000. Avalon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,253,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,354,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GPIX opened at $50.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $263.54 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $42.71 and a 1 year high of $50.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.13.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.3581 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.