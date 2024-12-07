Goldstream Capital Management Ltd Has $5.86 Million Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 341.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,632 shares during the quarter. PDD comprises approximately 2.0% of Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PDD by 5.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in PDD by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PDD by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PDD by 6.8% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDD opened at $99.89 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.01 and a 52-week high of $164.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on PDD from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $194.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PDD from $181.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.40.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

