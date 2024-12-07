Goldstream Capital Management Ltd Invests $242,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,335 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,142 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 17,489 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Halliburton by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,927 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 12.3% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,415 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 19.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.74.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.90.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.33%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

