Goldstream Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Chevron comprises about 0.3% of Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,581,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,899 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,431,429,000 after acquiring an additional 874,962 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.94.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $155.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.57 and a 200-day moving average of $152.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

