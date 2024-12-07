Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Acquired by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 195,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 68,883 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1,282.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,226,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,128,000 after buying an additional 1,137,482 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 119.7% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 416,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after acquiring an additional 227,202 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 2,193.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $191.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.49 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 1,200.44% and a negative net margin of 74.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $86,590.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,675.20. The trade was a 27.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

