Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 671,942 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,867 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $19,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 56.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 157,085 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 56,707 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 842,355 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,455,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 186,961 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 95,864 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 2,418.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 78,387 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 75,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,782,174 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $487,522,000 after buying an additional 3,150,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Dbs Bank started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.74.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

