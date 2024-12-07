Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stake Lifted by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,151 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 274.9% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 34.2% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $41.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.90.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAL. Bank of America cut their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.74.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

