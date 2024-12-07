Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $15,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $137,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,405.75. This trade represents a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 0.5 %

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOG. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

