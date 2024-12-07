HC Wainwright Cuts Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target to $16.00

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.35) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $771.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $12.14.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 6,802 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $41,220.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,729.46. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

