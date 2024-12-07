Head-To-Head Comparison: Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) and Giggles N’ Hugs (OTCMKTS:GIGL)

Giggles N’ Hugs (OTCMKTS:GIGL – Get Free Report) and Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Giggles N’ Hugs and Dutch Bros, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Giggles N’ Hugs 0 0 0 0 0.00 Dutch Bros 0 3 8 0 2.73

Dutch Bros has a consensus price target of $49.40, indicating a potential downside of 10.43%. Given Giggles N’ Hugs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Giggles N’ Hugs is more favorable than Dutch Bros.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Giggles N’ Hugs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dutch Bros $1.19 billion 7.13 $1.72 million $0.29 190.17

This table compares Giggles N’ Hugs and Dutch Bros”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dutch Bros has higher revenue and earnings than Giggles N’ Hugs.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Dutch Bros shares are held by institutional investors. 46.5% of Dutch Bros shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Giggles N’ Hugs and Dutch Bros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Giggles N’ Hugs N/A N/A N/A Dutch Bros 2.54% 5.48% 1.81%

Summary

Dutch Bros beats Giggles N’ Hugs on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Giggles N’ Hugs

Giggles N’ Hugs, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of restaurants. It offers an upscale family-friendly atmosphere with a play area dedicated to children ages 10 and younger. The restaurant has a menu made from fresh, organic foods with the play elements and entertainment. The company was founded by Joey Parsi and Dorsa Foroughi on September 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands. Dutch Bros Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon.

