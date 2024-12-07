Head-To-Head Review: ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) versus Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL)

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL – Get Free Report) and ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and ReWalk Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionik Laboratories N/A N/A N/A ReWalk Robotics -77.21% -43.02% -31.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bionik Laboratories and ReWalk Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bionik Laboratories 0 0 0 0 0.00 ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 1 3.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ReWalk Robotics has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 622.22%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Bionik Laboratories.

26.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of Bionik Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and ReWalk Robotics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bionik Laboratories $1.80 million 0.00 -$4.95 million N/A N/A ReWalk Robotics $13.85 million 1.14 -$22.13 million ($2.49) -0.72

Bionik Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReWalk Robotics.

Risk and Volatility

Bionik Laboratories has a beta of -1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 236% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ReWalk Robotics beats Bionik Laboratories on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bionik Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, engages in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion Robots, which include a suite of robotic rehabilitation products; InMotion ARM, an evidence-based intelligent interactive rehabilitation technology that senses patient movements and limitations; InMotion ARM/HAND, which provides support for therapy involving reaching with grasp and release movements, and individual hand movements; and InMotion Connect platform that consists of a hardware device connected to the InMotion Robot, as well as a subscription to InMotion Connect Pulse. Bionik Laboratories Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About ReWalk Robotics

(Get Free Report)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke. The company markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

